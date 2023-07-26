Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD raises funds for Special Olympics

WFPD raises funds for Special Olympics
WFPD raises funds for Special Olympics(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser happening on Thursday, July 27, will take place in dozens of Texas Roadhouse locations across the state during the last week of July.

Every year, WFPD visits the Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls in a statewide effort to raise money for the Texas Special Olympics. Around 2 million dollars have been raised over the past fourteen years.

To donate, visit Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls between 5 and 9 p.m. at 3111 Lawrence Road.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Police chase involving U-Haul ends at golf course
New details in chase involving U-Haul
A group of intoxicated men who were at the club got into a physical altercation, which lead to...
Altercation leads to gun shot fired at local gentlemens club
A group of intoxicated men who were at the club got into a physical altercation, which lead to...
Disturbance at local gentlemen's club
The Wichita Falls Food Bank sends its mobile food pantry out once every month to provide food...
Mobile Food Pantry helping local families