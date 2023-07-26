WFPD raises funds for Special Olympics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser happening on Thursday, July 27, will take place in dozens of Texas Roadhouse locations across the state during the last week of July.

Every year, WFPD visits the Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls in a statewide effort to raise money for the Texas Special Olympics. Around 2 million dollars have been raised over the past fourteen years.

To donate, visit Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls between 5 and 9 p.m. at 3111 Lawrence Road.

