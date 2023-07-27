Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 pm on Thursday, officials issued an alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Roberts is 5 feet tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
W
Local mom hosts school supply drive
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off