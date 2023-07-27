Back to school fair to supply Electra ISD students

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD and the Electra Hospital District have sponsored the Back-to-School Fair that will supply Electra ISD students with school supplies for the school year.

This is the third year, Electra ISD parents and families will not have to purchase school supplies for their children.

Electra ISD’s Back-to-School Fair and Meet the Teacher will be held on August 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Students enrolled in Electra ISd will receive a school supply kit.

The Electra Hospital District will also be hosting a vaccination clinic at the event for students needing up-to-date vaccines.

