“Bowling for Soup” frontman Jaret Ray Reddick will perform in Wichita Falls

(kauz)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iron Horse Pub in Wichita Falls will be hosting Jaret Ray Reddick, guitarist and lead singer of the pop-punk band “Bowling for Soup,” on August 19.

According to Reddick’s website, the musician will be playing from his debut solo album “Just Woke Up,” a country album that pays homage to Texas and some of its greatest music artists. Special guests Frank Turner, Uncle Kracker, Stephen Egerton, and Cody Canada have lent their talent to some of the album’s songs.

Tickets for the event, which is catered to ages 18 and up, cost $15 and can be found here.

