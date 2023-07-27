Broadband Development Office holds public meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The BDO will be hosting a public meeting on August 3 to discuss broadband development and its implementation across Texas.

According to information released by the BDO, the meeting will assist in the process of developing the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is designed to serve as a roadmap for the implementation of reliable broadband (Internet) access across the state. Hearing from the public directly during the meeting will contribute to the development of a robust plan.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register here. The event will take place at the Martin Luther King Center at 1100 Smith Street.

