Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Broadband Development Office holds public meeting

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The BDO will be hosting a public meeting on August 3 to discuss broadband development and its implementation across Texas.

According to information released by the BDO, the meeting will assist in the process of developing the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is designed to serve as a roadmap for the implementation of reliable broadband (Internet) access across the state. Hearing from the public directly during the meeting will contribute to the development of a robust plan.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register here. The event will take place at the Martin Luther King Center at 1100 Smith Street.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Hirschi High School to hold class reunion for 80′s graduates
Henrietta Elementary welcomes new principal
Henrietta Elementary welcomes new principal
WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized
WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized
Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser