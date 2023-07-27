City-wide cleanup to take place in Archer City

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Archer City will be holding a city-wide cleanup from July 31st to August 5.

Citizens in the area are encouraged to bring their household junk to the Citizens Collection Center at 222 N. Sycamore from 9 a.m. to 4. p.m. during the week of the event. Cleanup hours will change to 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Most household junk will be accepted at the Center. This excludes tires, structures of any kind, oil, batteries, oil filters, paint, antifreeze, appliances with refrigerants, bricks, concrete, rocks, and dirt.

There is a brush pile located behind Burkett Park where residents can dispose of leaves or branches at any time.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.