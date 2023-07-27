Day 23 of triple digits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We are under another heat advisory as temperatures will soar back into the triple digits. We will see a high of 106 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heading into Friday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing from 15-20 mph. Have a wonderful Thursday!

