Football practices and band camps prepare for the heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - From pickle juice to ice baths, school officials are taking extra measure for their student athletes as they prepare to start practice next week.

”When you’re burning as many calories as we are right now standing in the heat and practicing in the heat they’ve got to replace those calories that are lost.”

The start of football season is right around the corner, which means a lot of outdoor practicing and conditioning in the heat. Head Athletic Trainers at Rider High School Robert Doley said they have more than 20 student trainers.

”They are an extra pair of eyes and ears watching kids as they practice.. and something that is alarming to them they can get our attention and we try to take care of that.”

Just like during the season, the band shares the field with the football team.

”So band is a sport, band is a lot of hard work. They’re carrying instruments, they are sometimes running with those instruments; they are moving pretty quickly. Its takes a lot of core strength it take a lot of different muscles.” Said Hirschi High School Band Director Shirley Boaquin.

”Just like every other sport we start the day with warm-ups. We do some running and running laps. We do some dynamic stretching.” Boaquin added.

Doley said aside from drinking water, retaining it is just as important. He said your diet is crucial.

”They can always increase their salt intake a little bit that will help kids especially who are salty sweaters.” Doley said. ”They’ll know because their clothes are salt stained from their sweat. And then I would just say-- making sure they don’t miss meals.”

”We make sure that they get a break every 15 to 20 minutes. A water break somewhere in the shade; to also dress cool.” Boaquin stated.

As a precaution Rider High School will not have two-a-day practices. They will run drills either in the morning or in the evening when the day is a little cooler.

