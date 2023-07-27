Hirschi Band prepares for band camp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August is almost here which means high school football!

However, they are not the only putting on a show under those Friday Night Lights.

The band at Hirschi High School is getting ready for this upcoming season in the Texoma Heat as well.

Band Director for the Hirschi Huskies Shirley Boaquin said band members are required to bring water jugs to each instrumental and choreographic practice.

They are told to dress in cool and comfortable clothes, and they must take a shaded water break every twenty minutes.

Boaquin said kids in band undergo as much strength and conditioning as other sports.

”So band is a sport; band is a lot of hard work. They’re carrying instruments, they are sometimes running with those instruments, they are moving pretty quickly. Its takes a lot of core strength it take a lot of different muscles.” Said Boaquin

During the 8 to 10 minute performance, these students can easily get 9,000 steps.

Boaquin encourages the ensemble to drink Gatorade and pickle juice to restore those electrolytes.

The band has an Amazon wish-list to supply students with everything they’ll need to stay hydrated as they prepare for the season.

Band camp is set to begin on August 1.

