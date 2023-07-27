Hirschi High School to hold class reunion for 80′s graduates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hirschi High School will be holding a two-day reunion event on October 27 and 28 for graduates from the years 1980 to 1990.

The event is intended to be one last big reunion held before Hirschi becomes a junior high after the construction of Legacy and Memorial High Schools is complete.

The pep rally, tailgate, and game will be on Friday, October 27, and will begin at 2:30 p.m. T-shirts for these three events can be ordered here.

A picnic, dinner, and dance will be held the following day on Saturday, October 28 beginning at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at the dance, sign-up can be found here.

The deadline for payments and sign-ups is on October 1.

More information on this event can be found on the #Huskies4Life 80′s Reunion Page

