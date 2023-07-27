Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hirschi High School to hold class reunion for 80′s graduates

(Huskies4Life Reunion)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hirschi High School will be holding a two-day reunion event on October 27 and 28 for graduates from the years 1980 to 1990.

The event is intended to be one last big reunion held before Hirschi becomes a junior high after the construction of Legacy and Memorial High Schools is complete.

The pep rally, tailgate, and game will be on Friday, October 27, and will begin at 2:30 p.m. T-shirts for these three events can be ordered here.

A picnic, dinner, and dance will be held the following day on Saturday, October 28 beginning at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at the dance, sign-up can be found here.

The deadline for payments and sign-ups is on October 1.

More information on this event can be found on the #Huskies4Life 80′s Reunion Page

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Henrietta Elementary welcomes new principal
Henrietta Elementary welcomes new principal
WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized
WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized
Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour"
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”