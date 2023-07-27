Local mom hosts school supply drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A mother of four who once depended on back-to-school drives for her kids decided to return the favor to her community.

Shakeara Jones came up with the idea after she realized no one was hosting a supply drive in her neighborhood.

“Everyone is not fortunate to be able to buy school supplies,” said Jones, founder of the Back to School Supply Drive. “God Blessed me with all this stuff. So, why not give it back? So, I know there are people out there who do need it so why not help a family in need.”

After posting on social media about her drive, organizations like the Salvation Army chipped in to support her.

“We got so many people [that are] helping from everywhere around Wichita Falls. Different types of businesses are actually coming out, giving supplies. Not just school supplies it’s from shoes, socks, hygiene products, earphones stuff like that, that you’ll actually need for school,” added Jones.

Zharia Banks, who is helping Jones with the supply drive said this event is for everyone and no one should shy away if they need help.

“I think everybody needs this. Who doesn’t need help? We’re all going through the same thing in the economy right now so why not come get free stuff,” said Zharia Banks. “I think it will actually make other people want to do it too. And that’s the good thing the more people that we’re helping.”

The event will take place on Sunday, July 30th at 3100 Seymour Highway Suite 202 from 3:30pm-6pm.

