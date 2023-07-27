Email City Guide
Man arrested on charges of parole violation and evading arrest

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Demetric Murray, 37, was arrested Wednesday after officers were alerted to a possible hostage situation.

According to WFPD, officers were dispatched on Wednesday to a hotel on Central Freeway. The caller advised that someone at the hotel was being held against their will by Murray, who was possibly armed. Officers were also told that Murray had violated parole on a fourteen-year sentence issued in 2011.

Upon arrival, Murray fled the scene. He was later located on Borton Street and taken into custody for evading arrest and violating parole. He is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $1,000.

