More of the Same Heat into the Weekend

Sunny skies with plenty of heat in the forecast.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump remains in firm control of our weather as we head into the weekend with a possible increase and expansion into the early and middle parts of next week. Look for similar hot sunshine with highs between 103 and 110. Fairly low humidity in the afternoon will help out some, but the dry air leads to no rain chances. There is a chance that a weather pattern change could occur toward the middle of next week with a let up in the some of the hot weather and may be a few more rain chances.

