WF gas prices rise significantly during travel season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen to an average of $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, a twelve-cent increase since last week.

According to AAA Texas, the gas price average across Texas has experienced its largest weekly rise since the beginning of the year, from $3.21 to $3.39.

This is largely due to a combination of decreased gasoline inventories and strong fuel demands. Crude oil prices are currently rising as a result of output reduction in some refineries.

Visit our previous article for some gas-saving tips from AAA Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.