WF gas prices rise significantly during travel season
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen to an average of $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, a twelve-cent increase since last week.
According to AAA Texas, the gas price average across Texas has experienced its largest weekly rise since the beginning of the year, from $3.21 to $3.39.
This is largely due to a combination of decreased gasoline inventories and strong fuel demands. Crude oil prices are currently rising as a result of output reduction in some refineries.
Visit our previous article for some gas-saving tips from AAA Texas.
