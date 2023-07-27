Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF gas prices rise significantly during travel season

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen to an average of $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, a twelve-cent increase since last week.

According to AAA Texas, the gas price average across Texas has experienced its largest weekly rise since the beginning of the year, from $3.21 to $3.39.

This is largely due to a combination of decreased gasoline inventories and strong fuel demands. Crude oil prices are currently rising as a result of output reduction in some refineries.

Visit our previous article for some gas-saving tips from AAA Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

City-wide cleanup to take place in Archer City
Broadband Development Office holds public meeting
Cardiac Arrest has been a topic of discussion this year with two notable athletes suffering...
Protecting athletes from sudden cardiac arrest
.
Back to school fair to supply Electra ISD students