Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls organizations encourage families to prep for upcoming school year

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Parents of students athletes are encouraged to take advantage of the free physicals at the Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center.

Parents should also make sure their immunization are up to date. The Wichita County Public Health District has walk-in slots available Monday through Friday.

Advisory Board Member of Project Back to School Seonaid Acevedo said its enough supply for every child that is eligible will receive the school supplies they need.

”We’ve had people show up out there at 6:30 a.m. said Acevedo. “No need to do that we have plenty of backpacks and supplies. If you show up at 11:30 you are going to get a backpack and supplies.”

The Project Back to School Round-Up has serviced Wichita Falls and City View ISD for more than a decade. They have provided backpacks and supplies for around 6,000 children a year.

Families that qualified for Project Back to School Round-Up should have received letters in the mail.

If parents aren’t sure if they child qualifies, they can meet with district officials.

Project Back to School is August 5.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Delta Hotels close to completion
WFPD raises funds for Special Olympics
WFPD raises funds for Special Olympics
Police chase involving U-Haul ends at golf course
New details in chase involving U-Haul
A group of intoxicated men who were at the club got into a physical altercation, which lead to...
Altercation leads to gun shot fired at local gentlemens club