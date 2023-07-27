Wichita Falls organizations encourage families to prep for upcoming school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Parents of students athletes are encouraged to take advantage of the free physicals at the Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center.

Parents should also make sure their immunization are up to date. The Wichita County Public Health District has walk-in slots available Monday through Friday.

Advisory Board Member of Project Back to School Seonaid Acevedo said its enough supply for every child that is eligible will receive the school supplies they need.

”We’ve had people show up out there at 6:30 a.m. said Acevedo. “No need to do that we have plenty of backpacks and supplies. If you show up at 11:30 you are going to get a backpack and supplies.”

The Project Back to School Round-Up has serviced Wichita Falls and City View ISD for more than a decade. They have provided backpacks and supplies for around 6,000 children a year.

Families that qualified for Project Back to School Round-Up should have received letters in the mail.

If parents aren’t sure if they child qualifies, they can meet with district officials.

Project Back to School is August 5.

