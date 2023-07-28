Email City Guide
16-month-old hit by car backing into driveway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-month-old girl was confirmed by WFPD to have been hit by a car on Thursday evening.

Officers say she was hit in the driveway when her mother backed out of the garage. The child was taken to United Regional and later to Cook Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

No charges have been filed. Stick with News Channel 6 as we look for information on this developing story.

