Betty Boop is looking for her forever home
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Betty Boop, a bluish-grey cat looking for her forever home.
The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.