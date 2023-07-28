Chamber and SMAC urges hiring consultant team to protect SAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, also known as SMAC is working with the Chamber of Commerce in hopes of convincing the city to hire a consultant to protect the air force base.

SMAC says Sheppard trains the most airmen getting the T-7 air craft is critical.

Sheppard trains almost 50-percent of the U.S. Air Force.

These two committees want this consultant team to meet with Congressional members in Washington, D.C, to encourage Congressional officials to allow Sheppard to get this aircraft to the base sooner rather than later.

”So we’re doing more training were training more people and we need to have that aircraft sooner rather than later, and that’s what were working to do were in the process now for securing the funding for that " Said SMAC President Glenn Barham.

Sheppard brings in 5,00 airmen trainees about every two weeks, and also employees more than 5,000 full time employees at the moment.

Barhum said it would bring more jobs to Wichita Falls.

