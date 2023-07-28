Email City Guide
Cheeto is looking for a forever family

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our orange-colored Pet of the Week is a three to five-year-old cat who has been affectionately named Cheeto.

Animal Services worker Paige referred to Cheeto as “a big cuddle-bug,” and the description is accurate. Though not overly playful, the male cat is relaxed and open to interaction.

Those interested in adopting Cheeto can visit 1207 Hatton Road or call (940) 761-7824. You must be at least 18 years old to adopt any animal. The adoption fee is $100 and will cover basic vaccinations and a microchip.

