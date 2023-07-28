Email City Guide
Graham resident will celebrate her 100th birthday

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Evalynne Dunlap will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Friday this week.

The Throckmorton native is the last of nine siblings and has resided in Grahan for the past 18 years. She has two sons, one of which passed away at the age of 18, and one who resides in the same town. She has been blessed with three grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Happy birthday, Evalynne!

