Woman dead after shooting at Arbor Creek Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was sent to the Arbor Creek Apartments on Weeks Park Lane for a suspected shooting.

According to WFPD Sgt. Sheehan a woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

It is unknown if anyone else was harmed during this shooting.

The area is an active crime scene and is being investigated by WFPD.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.