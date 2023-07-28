Email City Guide
Woman dead after shooting at Arbor Creek Apartments

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was sent to the Arbor Creek Apartments on Weeks Park Lane for a suspected shooting.

According to WFPD Sgt. Sheehan a woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

It is unknown if anyone else was harmed during this shooting.

The area is an active crime scene and is being investigated by WFPD.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn about this developing story.

