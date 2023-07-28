HEALTHWATCH: Full Mouth Restoration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In this morning’s Health watch, we took a closer look at how full mouth restoration works versus implants and the benefits of one over the other.

”Full mouth restoration, that procedure is really good for people who have either lost or going to lose all of their teeth, or need to replace part of their teeth,” said Dr. James Green.

A full mouth restoration is needed if the patient’s teeth are worn down and wants it to be built back up, like old crowns and fillings, or if the patient has quite a few teeth left, in which they would combine implants with those original teeth. Here are some before and after examples of full mouth restorations.

“The first picture up here, before and after, this person who has worn their teeth way down. They have lost some of their back teeth. Rather than taking everything out and doing implants we place implants in the back teeth, place crowns on the implants and the teeth in the front, preparing the gums. They were actually able to keep their teeth and get the after effect that they really like,” said Dr. Green.

”The next patient, she’s actually a combination patient, where she had to lose some teeth again in the back because of decay but rather than losing all of her teeth we place some implants and then restore the rest of the teeth with crowns, veneers, and some gum surgery,” said Dr. Green.

“The next one again is a severe wear case. He was actually contemplating having all of his teeth out. He didn’t have to do that. We were able to fix them with traditional dentistry,” Dr. Green said.

One of the advantages to getting full mouth restoration is time.

”One of the benefits is you get all of your dentistry done at once rather than over several years where you go in and get this fix. Something else breaks and you get this fix. It’s much easier to clean because we can restore the bodies surfaces, the crowns of the teeth, and the proper shape and tie this together. So that it’s much easier to clean and maintain,” said Dr. Green.

How long does the restoration last? Dr. Green says that depends on a combination of factors.

“First what kind of shape where the teeth in to start with, second how is the patient taking care of it which is the most important thing. The other one is if the dentistry has done well. As long as the dentist has done well, cared for, and maintained properly, it’s going to last a long long time,” said Dr. Green.

To know if you’re the right candidate for full mouth restoration consult your dentist or hygienist.

