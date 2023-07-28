Hotter Next Week?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump remains in firm control of our weather this weekend with similar highs in the 103 to 106 range into Sunday. Humidity remains fairly low, helping out some. Our heat may increase by a few degrees next week as the heat pump expands over us Monday-Thursday. Highs may get close to 110 during this time frame. There remains hope that the current weather pattern changes some toward the end of next week with the really hot air shifting into the west, allowing for some fronts with rain chances and a drop in temperatures over us.

