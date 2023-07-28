Email City Guide
Jeff Lyde court hearing date delayed

.
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The court hearing, for the motion to suspend Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde from his position, has been delayed.

Lyde’s court date has been rescheduled for Friday, August 11 at 1:30 p.m. The date was previously nine days earlier on Wednesday, August 2.

The location has also been changed from the Clay County Courthouse in Henrietta to the 97th District Court in Montague County.

The reason for the location and date change has not been announced.

Lyde was suspended as Clay County sheriff in late February of 2023 by Judge Lee Gabrielle, senior justice of the Texas Second Court of Appeals.

Lyde has been charged with two counts of official oppression and two counts of tampering with a governmental record.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

