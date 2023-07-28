Tip-a-Cop WF raises money for Special Olympics Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 15th annual Tip A Cop event was held Thursday evening at Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Special Olympics Texas to help bring in donations.

Officers and deputies worked with athletes to seat and greet customers.

“We love our people here in the city. we love our Special Olympics athletes, we want to encourage them. we want to help them fund their cause. so it’s just a great opportunity to show everyone that we care. and we care also when we are enforcing the law but this is another way to show that.” said Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper

The statewide event allowed customers to tip their hosts, and all of the money received will go to Special Olympics Texas.

Last year the event in Wichita Falls brought in $1,300.

