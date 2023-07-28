WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls city officials are hoping to buy the old hotel on Central E fwy. near the falls to turn the area into a public park.

Officials are hoping to reach an agreement with the hotel’s current owners during the Aug. 1 City Council meeting.

If no agreement is reached, the city will propose using the power of eminent domain to take over the property.

Upcoming City Council meeting to discuss possibly taking down old hotel

The hotel opened its doors in Oct. of 1985, but was nearly flooded during construction because it stands in a floodway.

In 2007 a major flood forced an evacuation of the entire building, and the hotel has been vacant since about 2012, becoming a hangout for drifters and the unhoused.

This could cause the City Council meeting to become a pricey one, with other agenda items set to move millions of dollars.

The city plans to allocate almost $2 million in funds, $1.2 million would be assigned from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, almost $500,000 would be used by HOME-American Rescue Plan funds, and $200,000 would be reallocated from the prior year’s CDBG funds.

However, it’s not all about spending and assigning money; the city is attempting to save some too.

The city manager will apply for a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration Entitlement grants.

The city manager is also seeking a resolution to approve changing phase one of the Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project for a decrease of more than $600,000.

