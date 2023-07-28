The weekend is upon us and the triple digit trend continues!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s finally Friday and temperatures will soar back into the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Heading into Saturday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing from 15-20 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. Have a wonderful Friday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.