Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The weekend is upon us and the triple digit trend continues!

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s finally Friday and temperatures will soar back into the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Heading into Saturday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing from 15-20 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the upper 70s once again. Have a wonderful Friday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

More of the same hot weather is expected.
More of the Same Heat into the Weekend
More of the same hot weather is expected.
Hot Weather into the Weekend
weather
Triple digit trend
weather
Day 23 of triple digits