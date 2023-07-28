WFPD investigating autopsy report from Southwest Parkway hit and run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has announced that its Crash Investigations Unit will be investigating the autopsy reports in the hit and run that killed 20-year-old James Whitmer.

Whitmer was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck. WFPD said it happened around 4:25 a.m. on June 27.

WFPD said once the investigation team receives the test results, investigators plan to send the case before the Wichita County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury will consider if the suspect should be charged for the offense of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.

According to WFPD, there are no witnesses to the crash.

This investigation is ongoing, stick with News Channel 6 as we follow this story.

If you know any details on this hit-and-run call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.