WIC hosts events for breastfeeding moms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Next month is National Breastfeeding Month, and WIC along with the North Texas Area Breastfeeding Coalition is celebrating the month by hosting an event for mothers who breastfeeding or expecting.

WIC is hoping to help mothers push through their hard times when breastfeeding and support them. The event will also allow mothers to mingle with other mothers and community partners. WIC wants mothers to have support everywhere, including the workplace.

“It’s so important for our employers and our community to back up these parents and show their support by letting them have these breaks at work and letting them have adequate time off with their baby,” said Nutritionist for WIC, Mehgan White.

This celebration will feature several community partners, breastfeeding games, kid-friendly activities, food, drinks, door prizes, and more! If they are on WIC, they will receive a free class pass to renew their benefits.

The event will take place Friday, August 4th at The Wichita Falls Public Library from 10 am to 1pm.

