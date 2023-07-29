Email City Guide
Another Hot Weekend

Another weekend of highs above 100 degrees
Temperatures a few degrees above 100 as well as dry conditions.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you guessed another day of hot and dry conditions, then you would be correct! However, we have been locked into this hot and dry pattern for so long now that is has become a daily routine across Texoma. This pattern will continue through the rest of the weekend, as well as the upcoming work week. Temperatures tomorrow will once again be a few degrees above 100 tomorrow along with plentiful amounts of sunshine. This upcoming week will once again feature daily highs above 100 with Tuesday being the hottest day of the week. Come next weekend, we will still be hot, but we could be knocking on the door of a weather pattern change that could bring in cooler temperatures along with rain chances in August.

