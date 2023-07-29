Email City Guide
Child Care Partners hosts meet and greet to introduce new public relations director

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners held a meet and greet on Friday, to introduce their new development and public relations director, Abigal Jones.

The meet and greet was held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event provided light refreshments for attendees.

“One of the great things about Wichita Falls is that agencies work so closely together and so well together, and a big piece of that is just being face to face with one another and have an opportunity to each other and talk about what we’re doing and it makes things run so much smoother,” Executive Director of Child Care Partners Keri Goins said.

Goins added Abigal Jones brings a lot of energy to the team and the mission of the nonprofit organization.

