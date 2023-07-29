Crime of the Week: U-Haul chase ends at golf course

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 35-year-old Jonathan Slagle was arrested following a police chase that ended on the golf course at the Wichita Falls County Club on Tuesday morning.

The chase started near Lebanon and Alabama Road around 10:00 a.m.

“It lead over to the country club golf course on to the golf course through the golf course and then came the driver exited and ran off on foot and we were able to place him under arrest,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Slagle was charged with Evading Arrest and with Theft of Property.

Slagle has a felony theft arrest warrant issued by WFPD on July 21, when Slagle was said to be found in possession of a stolen pickup truck.

According to court documents, Slagle had been placed under arrest by the WCSO over a month earlier for unlawful possession of both a firearm and a controlled substance. At the time of the arrest, he had approximately ten previous felony convictions.

Slagle is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a total bond of $220,000.

