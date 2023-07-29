Email City Guide
Junior Police Academy holds graduation

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held a graduation ceremony for its Junior Police Academy.

14 middle school students graduated from the academy’s week-long course.

The course taught the 12 to 14-year-olds all about the duties of officers, from crime scene investigations, to traffic stops and even scuba diving practice at Castaway Cove.

“Monday the kids are quiet, but by day two they’re already opening up and starting to participate even more, and make new friends. and for us, it’s our chance to show kids that, you know, as officers we do a pretty dangerous job, but also too we’re human, and we want to show them what it’s like to be in law enforcement and what all we have to do,” WFPD Officer Brian Aria said.

Everyone that took part in the training got a certificate from the WFPD.

Many of the kids said they had a great time and loved the experience.

