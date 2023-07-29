Simultaneous grass fires on Fisher road and Hammon road lead to evacuations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday afternoon on July 29 had several agencies in the Texoma area busy when two grassfires broke out.

One grass fire started on Fisher rd. near E Midwestern pkwy. and the other on Hammon rd. and Hatton rd.

Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Wichita East Volunteer Fire Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police department, as well as help from Clay county and Burkburnett were witnessed on scene.

One person in the area of the fire confirmed that they had been evacuated.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates on the fire.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.