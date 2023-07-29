Email City Guide
Windthorst native is the first woman ever to be judge in the 97th judicial district

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Trisha Coleman Byars was sworn in as the new judge for the 97th Judicial District which serves Clay, Montague, and Archer counties on July 28, 2023.

This comes after the 97th district has been without a sitting judge since May 31, when Judge Jack McGaughey retired his gavel.

Judge McGaughey served the district for more than a decade, and now Trisha Coleman Byars will be the first woman to ever take the bench.

“I just would like to thank all the people,” 97th Judicial District Judge, Trisha Coleman Byars said.

“There were so many people here today that have been such a huge part of why I’m here and I just want them to know that I’m appreciative and I hope to make all the citizens proud,” Judge Byars said.

After officially being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, she closed her law firm and moved into her new position.

“I knew it was important,” Judge Byars said.

“The counties have been without a judge since May 31 and I wanted to get in the county as soon as possible. I’m starting Monday to immediately get in and hopefully get the court and get cases rolling. People have waited a long time so I just want to make sure I immediately get in and get to work for the citizens” Byars said.

Judge Byars is a Windthorst native and has had her own law firm for years in Wichita Falls.

