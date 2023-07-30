Long Stretch of Heat Before a Pattern Change

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To no surprise, it’s another hot and dry day across Texoma. Temperatures today are topping out a few degrees above 100. Overnight we will remain warm as temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. Despite it being hot, hotter days are still to come. High temperatures the first half of the first week will be near 110 degrees! Once we get through the first half of the week, we will begin our slow, but steady temperature climb down with a sharp drop by the end of next weekend! Along with this sharp drop will come the chance for some much needed rain and could be the dawn to a cooler and wetter weather pattern across Texoma!

