Wichita Falls Downtown Famer’s Market holds 12th annual Watermelon Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market celebrated their 12th annual watermelon fest on July 29.

The day was filled with fun events from vendors selling watermelon theme products, to contests that include seed spitting and watermelon eating.

Attendees were able to get free watermelon slices that were handed out by volunteers.

Watermelon Fest has been a huge success since its start back in 2012.

It can get exciting for vendors, especially for vendors taking part for the very first time.

“It’s exciting to kind of just see like the love, and just how much local people support your local businesses. So definitely, it’s exciting that’s the best way to put it. Just that everyone supporting you, you have like all these people you don’t even know, just kind of coming together,” owner of Krave Loaded Tea, Kayla Allei said.

The young business owner is looking forward to many markets to come.

And a family from Rush Spring, Oklahoma came to set up their booth for the first time today.

They brought around 100 watermelons, and by popular demand they were sold out by the afternoon.

“That’s what makes it fun you get to meet a lot of people, you know, you are giving them a product that you trust. And you know that they are going to enjoy and their family is going to enjoy, so that’s one of the great things about it. You’re selling something to people that they’re going to enjoy,” Pail Phipps from Phipps Family Farm said.

They plan on being at the farmers market again with as many watermelons as possible and said it was exciting for them to be part of this amazing event.

Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market was also taking donations to help them grow and develop.

