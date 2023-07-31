After Hours Artwalk to take place Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the last After Hours Artwalks in the season will be taking place downtown this Thursday, August 3.

The After Hours Artwalk, hosted by downtown Wichita Falls, is a chance to enjoy an evening of shopping, food, music, and more while supporting local artists.

For more information on the Artwalk, visit the official Facebook page.

