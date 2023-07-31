Email City Guide
After Hours Artwalk to take place Thursday

Tanner Lawless presented his work to the public for the first time Thursday night during the...
Tanner Lawless presented his work to the public for the first time Thursday night during the After Hours Artwalk. (Source: KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the last After Hours Artwalks in the season will be taking place downtown this Thursday, August 3.

The After Hours Artwalk, hosted by downtown Wichita Falls, is a chance to enjoy an evening of shopping, food, music, and more while supporting local artists.

For more information on the Artwalk, visit the official Facebook page.

