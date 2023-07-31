Atmos Energy donated around $11,000 to area United Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy presented the North Texas Area United Way with a donation of $11,389 from annual employee giving and corporate matches.

According to their website, the North Texas Area United Way is a non-profit organization that invests in local programs to promote education, financial stability, and health.

CEO Carla Marlar and Director of Resource Development Dierrica Smith from Atmos Energy were present for the donation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.