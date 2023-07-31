Email City Guide
Atmos Energy donated around $11,000 to area United Way

By Mekala Conway and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy presented the North Texas Area United Way with a donation of $11,389 from annual employee giving and corporate matches.

According to their website, the North Texas Area United Way is a non-profit organization that invests in local programs to promote education, financial stability, and health.

CEO Carla Marlar and Director of Resource Development Dierrica Smith from Atmos Energy were present for the donation.

