BBQ fundraiser for fire fighters held in Archer City ISD

"t’s a pretty good feeling whenever you walk in here and see the community turnout like this."
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Archer City Volunteer Fire Department held their 6th annual BBQ fundraiser today at Archer City ISD.

The funds raised will go toward the department keeping trucks running, paying station bills, repairing equipment and other needs.

The department started prepping for the fundraiser on Tuesday and have cooked more than 800lbs of brisket, and Fire Chief Kelvin Green is thankful for the community support.

“Archer city is a pretty special place you know it’s like any other small town around here but the community always been very supportive of us. It’s a pretty good feeling whenever you walk in here and see the community turnout like this. its really not even that busy yet but once the church crowd gets out it won’t be a place to sit in there,” ACVFD Chief Kelvin Green said.

