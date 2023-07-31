County officials discussed steps for avoiding future fines from the IRS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 17, the commissioners were faced with an agenda item to approve paying a fine to the IRS of up to $50,000, and at the July 31 Wichita County commissioner’s court meeting officials discussed ways to avoid being fined by the IRS.

Following the meeting, the county treasurer will now email commissioners when the payroll taxes have been paid.

It doesn’t mean much for the nearly $50,000 the county could owe the IRS, but they hope this helps avoid fines like this in the future.

“Wanted to establish processes in place in the future, so that when there’s a changeover in elected officials or if something happens to somebody, that it’s not just one person’s knowledge keeping us from getting into this situation again,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

The idea is to hold everyone accountable and make sure the transition to new employees can go as smoothly as possible.

“We’ve added new language to commissioners court items every week to verify payroll taxes have been filed. Our treasurer is now emailing all of the commissioners when that payment goes out within a couple of days of when the payroll taxes have to be submitted,” Judge Johnson said.

County treasurer Stephen Jones said when he took office there wasn’t much guidance, and that lead to the payroll payment being made late.

It was late Apr. when the county received a bill from the IRS of about $29,000.

Officials say there could be more fines coming, but they are seeking an abatement for special circumstances in hopes to reduce that fine.

“Our treasurer’s office and auditor’s office are both still working with the IRS to try to mediate some or maybe potentially all of the penalty that we’re paying, and so we’re hopeful that that will lead to some fruit and tax payers won’t be on the hook for as much or any of what we have to pay,” Judge Johnson said.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the fine would be paid from the county contingency funds, tax payer dollars, but rather than impacting tax payers now it would instead take away from, and possibly prevent, future projects this year.

