Evaporation and heat cause lake levels to drop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels in Lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo have dropped another full percentage point due to continued high temperatures in the area.

Lake Kickapoo is currently at a percentage of 59.1, while Lake Arrowhead is at 63.6%. The combined percentage is currently 62.3.

Public Information Officer Chris Horgen asks water customers to continue their conservation practices.

The current restrictions will become more severe if levels continue to drop. For more information on water restrictions and ways to conserve, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.