Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Evaporation and heat cause lake levels to drop

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels in Lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo have dropped another full percentage point due to continued high temperatures in the area.

Lake Kickapoo is currently at a percentage of 59.1, while Lake Arrowhead is at 63.6%. The combined percentage is currently 62.3.

Public Information Officer Chris Horgen asks water customers to continue their conservation practices.

The current restrictions will become more severe if levels continue to drop. For more information on water restrictions and ways to conserve, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Child Care Partners to introduce new public relations director
Child Care Partners hosts meet and greet to introduce new public relations director
WIC hosts events for breastfeeding moms
Woman dead after shooting at Arbor Creek Apartments
Grass Fire Wichita Falls
Simultaneous grass fires on Fisher Road and Hammon Road lead to evacuations