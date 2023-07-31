Hotter ’N’ Hell volunteers needed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Aside from all of the cyclist training for the Hotter’ N’ Hell, another large group contributing to the event is volunteers.

Volunteers are vital to the success of this event. Volunteers for the Triple-H said being a helpful hand to an event like this is hard work, but very rewarding.

” It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and then you get to do it every year.” Said volunteer Frank Bush. “I feel like I’m helping the community and I’m helping bring people together.”

More than 10,000 participants come to Wichita Falls each year for the Hotter’N’Hell Hundred.

The event calls for about 2,000 volunteers each year, some are still needed to help with rider registration, and selling merchandise at the MPEC.

”If we don’t have enough volunteers, their wait times will be longer. And it’s just going to add to some frustrations, and we absolutely don’t want that for any of our visitors.” Said Volunteer Coordinator Chelee Wilds. “, in order to make this run seamlessly for our visitors and our riders. We need, we depend on volunteers.”

Bush has been a volunteer for the cycling event since 2015. He said the crew he works with are more than familiar faces.

”We have a lot of fun, and I’ve met people that I keep meeting every year. I get to see them every year when they’re volunteering at the same time. So its almost like a family reunion.”

Triple-H volunteers are dedicated, despite the challenges they face.

”One year I had triple bypass heart surgery, and I was able to volunteer that August.” Said Bush “The next year I had Kidney Cancer, but made it out to the Hotter’N’Hell; in fact I road that year.“

The volunteer retention rate is about 80 percent, and joining the team is a rewarding experience.

”We’re busy, we’re on our feet some, you know but it doesn’t matter. We enjoy every minute” Said Wilds.

They are currently looking for 84 more volunteers for the MPEC. Volunteers are needed on both August 25 and 26.

There is still time to sign up for a shift that works with your schedule. Click here to volunteer.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.