Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, who explained investigators originally believed the man had been murdered.

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.

Bynum said it looked like McKenzie was leaving the house when the dogs became aggressive toward him.

“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” he explained.

The sheriff said surveillance video shows McKenzie falling and the dogs pouncing on him.

“At one point, five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes, the dogs overpower the victim, and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said.

The sheriff plans to discuss the tragedy with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams but did not say who owns the dogs or if they could face charges.

The body’s condition led officers to first believe that McKenzie had been shot, Bynum said.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them
Carlos De Oliveira arrived at a Miami courthouse for an appearance in the Trump classified...
RAW: Mar-a-Lago worker heads to court
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
Evaporation and heat cause lake levels to drop