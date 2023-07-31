More hot weather this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump expands over us this week with high temperatures pushing up close to 110. Humidity will be low and makes a difference in how it feels outside. The hot weather sticks around all week and possibly into the weekend. We’re still watching for a little pattern change next week that push the hottest temperatures into the western U.S. and perhaps pulling our temperatures back a little and may be giving us some rain chances.

