MSU Women’s Football Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Midwestern State University Women’s Football Clinic is returning on August 2.

Our very own Sports Director, Robyn Hearn, will be a guest speaker at the event.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center and intends to teach all about the X’s and O’s of the game

MSU Head Coach Bill Maskill will also be a speaker at the event.

Seats are limited, tickets can be brought here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.