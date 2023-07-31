Email City Guide
MSU Women’s Football Clinic(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Midwestern State University Women’s Football Clinic is returning on August 2.

Our very own Sports Director, Robyn Hearn, will be a guest speaker at the event.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center and intends to teach all about the X’s and O’s of the game

MSU Head Coach Bill Maskill will also be a speaker at the event.

Seats are limited, tickets can be brought here.

