Murder charge dismissed for Ashley Esselborn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The murder charge for Ashley Marie Esselborn, the fourth suspect involved in the Zachary Wood murder case, has been dismissed.

Esselborn’s pre-trial hearing was held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 31 at the 30th District Court with Judge Jeff McKnight.

Esselborn pled guilty to the charge of Tampering and Fabricating Physical Evidence during the hearing and was sentenced to eight years of prison.

According to court documents, Esselborrn has under a year of jail credit from previous time served in the Wichita County Jail, which will shorten her 8-year sentence.

The other suspects, in the case of Wood’s murder, have pled guilty to murder during prior hearings.

Payton Collier pleaded guilty on May 26 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

William Bell received a 30-year sentence after signing a plea agreement on May 12.

Ronnie Lang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in September 2022.

In May of 2022, WFPD officers found Wood had been beaten to death. Collier, Lang, and Bell all confessed to their involvement in the assault and homicide of Wood, according to WFPD.

Police say Esselborn reportedly did not take part in the assault but did cheer it on, yelling about missing items such as drugs and money.

Esselborn allegedly left the scene and later returned to grab items and discard bloody items, according to police. A witness reportedly told a detective that they overheard Esselborn brag about not going to jail and that she did take part in the assault.

