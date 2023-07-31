Two men arrested after firing weapons on East Lincoln Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two men late Saturday evening on July 21 after receiving reports of shots fired on East Lincoln Street.

According to WFPD, Wilbert Thompson, 68, and Lucius Jeffery, 63, were both arrested after dispatched officers found them with various firearms in a residential area. Spent ammunition shells were reportedly in the roadway.

Thompson, who claimed he was shooting his weapons outside, was believed by officers to be under the influence of alcohol along with his brother Jeffery, who was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with an unholstered revolver. Officers later found another firearm after searching the vehicle.

Both brothers were booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. Jeffery, who had no prior felony convictions, was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The two were released on the same day on combined bonds of $3,000.

