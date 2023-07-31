Vernon College and United Regional collaborate to launch nursing program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An apprenticeship program for nursing students has been initiated as the result of a collaboration between URHCS and Vernon College.

According to information released by Vernon College, the program produced its first Licensed Vocational Nurse cohort in January of 2023. In the future, it aims to empower healthcare professionals and provide a supportive learning environment for them.

This will be achieved through a comprehensive learning experience that will provide both theoretical knowledge and practical, hands-on application. Students will be taught and mentored by nursing professionals at United Regional in order to gain insight into the field of nursing and contribute to quality patient care. The program ensures that upcoming nurses will be well-prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation.

According to Dr. Mary Rivard, the program will provide a wage along with hands-on experience that will lead to better practice and understanding within the nursing profession.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.