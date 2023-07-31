We will remain Hot and Dry for the start of the week!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Monday and temperatures will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 110 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 80s. Heading into Tuesday, the heat will continue as the Heat Dome will remain right over us. We will see a high of 111 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing from 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 80s once again. Have a great Monday!

